273.24 Cr women avail Mahalaxmi free bus scheme in Telangana by Feb 2026

Hyderabad: As many as 273.24 crore women availed the benefit of Mahalaxmi scheme for women free bus travel by February 10, 2026.

This helped the women save Rs.9,360.06 crore. The scheme is implemented in 81 percent of the buses of TGSRTC, with a daily increase of 33 percent in passengers.

Launched on December 20, 2023, the scheme offers free travel for women, girls, and transgender individuals on state-run TSRTC buses - Palle Velugu and Express services within Telangana, Telangana Congress said in a post on 'X'.