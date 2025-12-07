27 ULBs Services Under GHMC

Hyderabad:All services offered by the 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) that were recently merged with GHMC were being taken care of by the corporation from Saturday. This included building permits, birth and death certificates , trade licence, among others. The final certificates, permits and acknowledgments receipts would have GHMC logo.

The 27 ULBs lay within or abutting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) covering Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts. The building permits are being processed by the GHMC circle and zone to which the ULBS were allotted, and applications were being processed through BuildNow.



Earlier, in the ULBs, the building permission for three-storey structures or less was granted by the respective municipality or municipal corporation. For structures over three storeys, the permit was granted by the HMDA.



From Saturday all the building permits began being granted by the GHMC. Permission for high-rise structures will be granted by the GHMC head office and not the GHMC circle or zonal offices.



The other services in these ULBs are also being taken care of by the GHMC. For instance, the birth certificate applied in Narsingi municipality is generated with the name GHMC on it unlike earlier where Narsingi municipality was printed on it.

The municipal commissioners of 20 municipalities have been made their respective deputy commissioners (DC). The erstwhile GHMC was divided into 30 circles headed by a deputy commissioner each. The new deputy commissioners will also report to their respective zonal commissioners.