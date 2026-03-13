27 TGEMRS Students Fall Ill After Lunch at Dammupeta School

Nalgonda: Twenty-seven students of the Telangana Ekalavya Model Residential School (TGEMRS) at Dammupeta in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district fell ill after consuming chicken curry served for lunch on Thursday.

The students, studying in Classes VI, VII and VIII, developed stomach pain and vomiting from midnight on Thursday.

School staff reportedly treated the students in the hostel rooms after calling a private doctor and did not immediately report the incident.

Aswaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana visited the residential school early on Friday after learning about the incident and expressed anger over the staff allegedly keeping the matter secret. He warned of stringent action against those responsible.

On his instructions, two students who had not recovered were shifted by ambulance to Kids Care Hospital in Sathupalli for better treatment. School principal Vijay Singh said 60 kg of chicken had been supplied to the school by a contractor and curry prepared from it was served to 390 students. Of them, 27 fell ill.

Stating that it was not a case of food poisoning, he said the students had developed stomach pain and vomiting due to indigestion.