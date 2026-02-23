263-acre Kamareddy College Land Dispute Sparks Congress–BJP Clash

Kamareddy: A political row has erupted in Kamareddy over 263 acres of government college land, with the ruling Congress and the BJP blaming each other amid protests and counter-allegations.

Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI activists intensified agitations, accusing Kamareddy BJP MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy’s family of encroaching on government land. Protesters demanded that the alleged encroachments be removed and the land restored.

The disputed land was allotted nearly 30 years ago for various public and educational purposes, including a government college, Gunj Sangham Junior College, the old Collectorate and residential educational institutions. Some portions were occupied for educational establishments over the years. Katipally Raja Reddy, father of the BJP MLA, had played a role in promoting educational institutions in the town.

Congress leaders, including government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir and former MLA Gampa Govardhan, raised the issue publicly. Responding to the allegations, Venkataramana Reddy strongly denied any wrongdoing and said his family contributed to higher education in Kamareddy. “If it is proven that my family encroached on government college land, I am ready to resign as MLA,” he said.

Following the political tension, police stepped up security in the town. Former district collector Satyanarayana also sought to clarify the issue, stating that a detailed inquiry was needed. The MLA is scheduled to meet district collector Ashish Sangwan on February 23 to seek an official probe.

Senior leaders said only a comprehensive inquiry by the State government would bring clarity to the controversy.



