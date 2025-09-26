26,000 Cusecs of Water Released from Himayathsagar, Osmansagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Friday informed that the discharge from Himayathsagar will be gradually increased to 15000 cusecs and from Osmansagar, the discharge will be increased to 11000 cusecs from 5 pm onwards.

Officials said the combined discharge from both reservoirs will be 26000 cusecs from 5.30 pm onwards. The two reservoirs each were receiving 8,000 cusecs of inflows from the upstream areas.

Owing to the incessant rains that continued to lash the city and its suburbs in the last few days, the inflows to the reservoirs were expected to increase further depending upon the rains. Himayathsagar was receiving inflows from the catchment areas in Pargi, Shabad, Shamshabad, Chevella and Moinabad mandals.

Osmansagar was receiving inflows from Shankarpally and Vikarabad mandals, officials added.