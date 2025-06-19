26-yr-old Man Dies by Suicide in KPHB

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man died allegedly by suicide at his residence in KPHB Phase 7, on Wednesday.

According to KPHB police, the deceased was identified as Pulluri Gopi Krishna, a native of Pusugudem village in Khammam district was found dead in his flat. He had returned to Hyderabad after briefly visiting his parents a day before.

A suicide note was found at the scene stated that he was ending his life due to emotional distress and requested that no one be held responsible. “He had recently lost his job too,” investigating officer C. Prabhakar said.

The KPHB police have registered a case and are investigating.

CA dies by suicide in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at an apartment in Kondapur, the Gachibowli police said on Tuesday. According to inspector Mohd. Habeebullah Khan, the deceased, Suresh Reddy Nirmala, a chartered accountant attached to at a private firm in Manikonda, is a native of Kamareddy district. He was found dead at S.V. Serenity Apartments in Raja Rajeshwar Colony. He had reportedly left his brother’s residence on Monday (June 16), stating that he was heading to his sister’s house but did not return. On Wednesday (June 18), his body was found along with a diary wherein he had cited work pressure as the reason for taking the extreme step. A case was registered and his body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for the postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

According to investigating officer Rajasekhar Reddy, the deceased had worked for the NMDC. His brother Ajay, who lodged the complaint, stated that the deceased was not satisfied with his current job too. He was residing at Kondapur with his brother, working at JWC Company in Manikonda. He was found dead I a hotel room.

Man murdered, son suspected over land row

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man was found murdered at an under-construction building in Kandukur during the early hours of Wednesday. The incident came to light after his wife filed a police complaint and shockingly named their son as the prime suspect. The family was tied in disputes over a land parcel, police said.

Inspector Seetharam, who is investigating the case, identified the deceased as Chinna Jangaiah, a resident of Kandukur. They raised three daughters and a son, all married. His wife, Padmamma, stated in her complaint that her son had been picking frequent fights with his father. The son, was angry that the parents allegedly doing everything for the daughters and is not providing anything for him. He started forcing the deceased to sell the land and hand him over the money, only that the deceased did not settle on that decision.

“The accused was enraged that his father refused to sell the land. Preliminary investigation suggests that the son attacked and killed his father in a fit of anger. However, we are looking in other possible angles into the murder. The investigation is underway,” the inspector added.

Worker found murdered at Moinabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old construction worker, identified as Durgesh, a native of Chhattisgarh, was found murdered near an under-construction farmhouse in Moinabad earlier this week. According to Moinabad ASI Md Muzzaffar Ali, the victim had been living in the city with his two sons — one employed as a security guard at a neighbouring farmhouse and the other working as a salesperson in Shamshabad.

The accused, Tarun, 30, also worked as a security guard at the same construction site and lived nearby with his family. Police said Durgesh had reportedly been harassing and stalking Tarun’s wife whenever he visited the site for work.

Fed up with the repeated abuse, Tarun allegedly decided to eliminate him. On June 16, he bought liquor from a local market in Moinabad and drank with Durgesh. Once the victim was inebriated, Tarun struck him on the head with a stone, killing him on the spot. He then dragged the body 50–60 metres away from the farmhouse and returned home without alerting anyone.

The following morning, Tarun’s wife discovered the body while walking in an isolated area and informed her husband, who then called the police feigning ignorance. However, during the investigation, police found inconsistencies in Tarun’s version. Upon further interrogation, he confessed to the murder. A case has been registered, and the accused was produced before the court and remanded on Wednesday.