26-Year-Old Gig Worker Dies After Being Hit by Bus at Pragathinagar Lake

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old gig worker, Devarakonda Kishore, died after being hit by a bus, near the Pragathinagar lake on Monday morning, KPHB police said. This is the second death of a gig worker reported this month. In the first week of November, an unidentified person had hit two persons, one of them a gig worker, in Chevella.

Kishore had a fruit business and also worked with an app-based delivery service. In her complaint, his wife D. Sravanthi, a homemaker, said she was informed at about 10.45 am by her sister-in-law that Kishore had met with an accident. When she reached the spot, she found him with severe injuries. He had succumbed to his injuries by the time the family arrived.

“Kishore was travelling towards Pragathinagar when a bus, travelling in the same direction, allegedly at high speed and in a negligent manner, hit his bike from the left side,” she mentioned in the complaint.

“We are verifying all circumstances leading to the accident and appropriate action will be taken,” investigation officer K Srinivas Yadav said, adding that compensation would be paid by the bus’ insurance company. Kishore was survived by his wife and an eight-month-old daughter.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) said, "We are working on identifying the worker and will try to help as much as we can."