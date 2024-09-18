25K Hyderabad police worked in 2 shifts for immersion bandobust: CV Anand

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday said the entire 25,000 force of Hyderabad City Police and other units worked continuously in two shifts throughout the night to expedite the immersion of thousands of idols.



In a tweet, he said, “By 5 a.m., the situation was so much better than last year as the tail end had reached MJ Market junction and a few hundred vehicles on the other approach roads, hope to keep the roads clear for general traffic by 8 am today!”

The city police in coordination with other departments concerned and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samihti made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the immersion of idols on Tank Bund, NTR Ghat and People’s Plaza on Necklace Road.