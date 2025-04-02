25-year-old dies as bike hit by car

A 25-year-old died man after being hit by an unidentified car near Suchitra crossroads in Petbasheerabad on Wednesday.

According to Petbasheerabad inspector Vijay Vardhan, the deceased has been identified as Tapan Kumar Mehra, a native of Odisha, residing in Balanagar and working as a technical operator at a private company in the city.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, when the deceased had gone out on his bike. The impact of the collision was such that he suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

The car driver fled from the scene after the collision. Locals, who spotted the body, informed the police about it. Further, a relative who resides in the city, Nagendra Patra, was informed.

The body has been shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered under Section 106 of the BNS and further investigation into the incident is on.