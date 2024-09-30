Warangal: As many as 25 passengers were injured when a private bus met with an accident near Yashwanthpur on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway on Monday. The bus was en route to Warangal from Bangalore when it overturned after one of its tires burst. The injured passengers were taken to Jangaon District Hospital for treatment. The accident caused a traffic jam stretching over a kilometer. Police have reached the scene, and rescue operations are underway.





