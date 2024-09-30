 Top
Private bus overturns in Jangoan, 25 passengers injured

Telangana
30 Sep 2024
Private bus overturns in Jangoan, 25 passengers injured
A private travel bus overturned on Warangal- Hyderabad National High Way.

Warangal: As many as 25 passengers were injured when a private bus met with an accident near Yashwanthpur on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway on Monday. The bus was en route to Warangal from Bangalore when it overturned after one of its tires burst. The injured passengers were taken to Jangaon District Hospital for treatment. The accident caused a traffic jam stretching over a kilometer. Police have reached the scene, and rescue operations are underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
