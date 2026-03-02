2.5-km Runway Plan for Warangal Airport Draws Flak

Warangal: Plans to develop an airport at Mamnoor in Warangal have triggered public criticism after confirmation that the proposed runway will be restricted to 2.5 km.

Following a high-level meeting in Delhi between Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, it was announced that the foundation stone for the project would be laid in June. However, technical details released after the meeting specified a 2,500-metre runway.

The proposed length is below the 2,900-metre runway generally required for operation of wide-bodied international aircraft. The state government had earlier envisaged a 3.9-km runway for the project.

Comparisons have been drawn with other airports in the region. Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad has a 4.2-km runway, while Begumpet airport has a 3.2-km strip. Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports have runways measuring 3.36 km and 3.0 km respectively.

Residents and social media users have questioned the decision to proceed with a shorter runway, stating that it may limit the airport to smaller domestic aircraft and regional turboprops. The project’s Techno-Economic Feasibility Report had earlier indicated that a 2.9-km runway would be required to meet projected demand.

The Central government, however, has maintained that the 953-acre site will serve as a catalyst for regional development. The current plan envisages Mamnoor as a hub for pilot training and regional cargo operations.

Officials said a joint-use agreement between the ministry of civil aviation and the ministry of defence is being finalised to optimise civilian and specialised operations within the proposed configuration.

The government has stated that shifting pilot training operations from Hyderabad to Warangal would ease congestion in the former’s airspace and help address demand for trained pilots. Plans also include development of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities and cargo infrastructure to support local industry and agriculture.

While concerns persist over the runway length, authorities have maintained that the project will enhance regional connectivity and contribute to economic growth in northern Telangana.