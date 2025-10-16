25 Held In Manchal Mujra Party

Hyderabad: Manchal police raided a farmhouse late Wednesday night and busted a mujra party, detaining 25 men, including a few BRS leaders and the brother of former corporator Mukesh Goud. Eight women from Maharashtra were found performing obscene dances at the venue.

According to Manchal inspector A. Madhu, the raid followed a tip-off that the party was being held without permission. “Around 25 men, aged between 50 and 65, were found consuming alcohol while eight women were performing indecent dances. The women were reportedly paid Rs 4,000 each, along with travel expenses,” the officer said.

The farmhouse belongs to one of the accused, Rudrashetty Saptagiri. Among those detained were Mula Madhu Goud, brother of former corporator Mukesh Goud, and Chandampet Anand Kumar, a former BRS candidate from Nampally. Police said the group of friends, who usually met at social gatherings, had decided to organise the mujra this time at Saptagiri’s farmhouse.