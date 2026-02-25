2.5 Acres of Madhu Park Ridge in Musi Buffer Zone: Officials

Officials of the Rangareddy collectorate stated on Tuesday that only around 2.5 acres of the 6.5-acre Madhu Park Ridge Apartments near Tipu Khan Bridge in Langar Houz, fell in the buffer zone of the Musi river. The gated community is at the centre of a controversy over land acquisition for the Gandhi Sarovar project.

On Tuesday, Rajendranagar revenue divisional officer (RDO) Venkat Reddy at a press briefing said that the 2.5 acres of the gated community fell in the buffer zone as defined by the government order (GO) issued in 2012. The buffer earlier was 12 metres from the boundary of the Musi river, and was increased in 2012 to 50 metres. Any construction inside the 50-metre land from the boundary of the Musi after 2012 will be considered as illegal. Madhu Park Ridge Apartments was built before 2012, when the buffer zone was 12 metres.

The RDO’s statement debunked that claim spread by Opposition parties and a section of the media, especially social media, that the state government would evict all residents of the gated community and demolish the buildings. The RDO also clarified that reports of alleged plans for forceful eviction of residents were false. The RDO’s statement made it clear that the building was not illegal and land acquisition could be done as per norms and residents would be eligible for compensation.

“We will pay as per the market rate and take over the apartment,” RDO Venkat Reddy said. He clarified that land would not be acquired immediately, and authorities would collect opinions before moving ahead. “It will be carried out in a transparent manner and that no one will be treated unfairly,” Venkat Reddy said.

He asserted that there would be no forced evacuation of resident or demolition of buildings, as land takeover would move ahead only after full consultation and acceptance and acquisition would be limited strictly to the 50-metre buffer stretch along the river as demarcated in 2012.

Meanwhile, Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, in a statement on his ‘X’ handle, urged the Telangana government to stop the task of land acquisition.

The government has proposed to build the Gandhi Sarovar project which is part of the state government’s ambitious Musi rejuvenation project. Notifications have been issued for land acquisition in two divisions of Rajendranagar as part of the project works.