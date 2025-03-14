2.49 Lakh Qualify in Telangana Group-3 Exam

Hyderabad: A total of 2,49,557 candidates have qualified in Telangana’s Group-3 services exam, according to the general ranking list (GRL) released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC). The final answer key, master question papers, and OMR sheets have also been published on the TGPSC website, with access available until April 12.

The exam on November 17 and 18 saw 2,67,921 candidates appear for all three papers out of the 5.36 lakh who applied. Following expert review of objections, the final key has been locked and no further challenges will be entertained, the commission said.

TGPSC will now shortlist candidates from the GRL for certificate verification, with individual notifications to be sent, who will compete for the 1,388 vacancies. The commission has advised candidates to keep their original documents ready. OMR sheets can be accessed online using a TGPSC ID, hall ticket number and date of birth. A helpdesk is available for technical queries.

Patient’s son donates 20 wheelchairs to NIMS

Hyderabad: A US-settled man has donated 20 wheelchairs to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) to help ageing patients who visit for treatment. He was deeply impressed with the treatment received from the hospital for his mother and wanted to donate out of gratitude.

Raghavendra Reddy, originally from Nalgonda, had brought his mother Jayaprada, to the hospital to get a knee-replacement done. He was satisfied with the treatment his mother received from the doctors and staff.

"I am satisfied with the treatment my mother received. Seeing that the hospital struggles to provide wheelchairs for ageing and otherwise ailing patients who cannot walk, I decided to donate some wheelchairs. Hopefully, it will benefit other patients," Reddy said.

He handed over the chairs to additional medical superintendent Dr Lakshmi Bhaskar on Thursday.