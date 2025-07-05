243 Telangana Model School Students Secure IIIT Basar Admissions

Hyderabad: A total of 243 students from Telangana Model Schools have been selected for admission into IIIT Basar. Of these, 180 are girls and 63 boys. The selection comes from the 194 model schools established in educationally backward blocks.

Jakranpally Model School in Nizamabad district saw the highest representation with 15 students making the list. The majority from this school were girls. Nylamkondapally in Gangadhara mandal, Karimnagar, followed close behind with 13 selected students. Two schools from Rajanna Sircilla district sent 11 students each. Mahabubabad’s model school also added 11 students to the intake.





