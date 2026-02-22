243 Motorists held in Weekend Drunk and Driving Checking in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunk driving (DD) enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 243 offenders.

Of the 243 offenders, 189 were bikers while 13 were three-wheeler riders and 40 were car drivers and one heavy vehicle rider. As many as 207 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml while 24 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and 12 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml, said Cyberabad DCP Traffic-I, Ranjan Ratan Kumar.

He said all the offenders will be produced before the court concerned. The Cyberabad police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine. In the last week from February 16 to 21, 2026, around l 236 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which nine persons got jail terms with fine while half a dozen persons got fine with social service and 221 persons got fine only.