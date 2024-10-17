24-yr-old youth marries transwoman in Jagtial

Karimnagar: A 24-year-old man married a 23-year-old trans woman after two years of courting. The marriage was conducted as per Hindu tradition with consent of his family members at Laxmipur village of Gollapally mandal in Jagtial district.

According to sources, bridegroom Mathi Srinivas and bride Anjali, a native of Myadampally village of Maliala mandal, were relatives. Their relationship turned into love in the last two years.

Srinivas, who went to Saudi in search of employment, returned a few months back, but he continued to be in love with Anjali. He convinced both their families, and married Anjali.

The members of the transgender association said people should recognise them as humans and such kinds of marriages should be encouraged.

They also urged the state government to consider the marriage of Srinivas and Anjali as a model marriage and sanction Kalyana Lakshmi funds to the couple.