24-Hour Countdown To International Yoga Day To Kick Off At LB Stadium

Hyderabad: The coal and steel ministries said they would jointly organise a 24-hour countdown event ahead of International Yoga Day, beginning at 5.30 am on Friday at Lal Bahadur Stadium here. This celebration will bring together yoga practitioners, youth, and students from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad.

Present will be Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state for steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, former member of the Women’s Commission of India Khushbu Sunder, film actors Sai Dharam Tej and Meenakshi Chowdary

Kishan Reddy reviewed the event arrangements on Friday and emphasised the importance of participant safety and ensuring facilities were in place. The organisers have also invited celebrities, political leaders, sports stars, software engineers, doctors, and eminent personalities.

Hyderabad: Union minister Dr Virendra Kumar will attend an event on International Yoga Day on June 21 featuring more than 3,000 people with disabilities (divyangjans), at the Kanha Wellness Centre in Chegur. The participants will represent 16 categories of disabilities. The event is being organised by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD) National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID). A statement said the programme will include cultural shows, sports events, a purple fest and an ability mela.