24 Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks Up for Auction: Mines Minister

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy announced that the Centre had decided to auction another 24 critical and strategic mineral blocks in the fourth tranche. The government has so far auctioned 373 mining blocks across states.

Taking part in the mineral exploration hackathon and critical mineral roadshow here on Saturday, Reddy announced names of the bidders in the second and third tranche. The mining ministry has identified 10 critical and strategic mineral blocks in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

To make use of modern technology in the mining sector and meet the growing demand for minerals, the Centre has prepared extensive geological data via GSI. Some private companies have been identified for mineral exploration. The national geo-science data depository developed by GSI and geo-science data have been made available for going about mining activity, he said.

Stating that GSI was playing a key role in mineral exploration, Reddy said that the hackathon is meant to find innovative hunt techniques. The Narendra Modi government is committed to the PPP mode in mining activities.

He said that the Centre has launched the national district mineral foundation in 645 districts across 23 states of the country. The foundation will work for the welfare of people affected by mining. The government will take care of their education, health and skill development, he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, joint secretary (mines) Veena Kumari, GSI director general Janardhan Prasad and director general of mines (Telangana) Sushil Kumar took part in the meeting.