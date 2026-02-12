235 Special Buses for Maha Shivaratri: TGSRTC

Warangal/Karimnagar: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC), Warangal Region, will operate 235 special bus services from February 14 to 16 to cater to the heavy rush of devotees during Maha Shivaratri.

Regional manager D. Vijay Bhanu said the services will connect major Shaivite shrines in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts, including Vemulawada, Kaleshwaram, Komuravelli, Inavolu, Palakurthy, Kuravi and Ramappa temples.

Of the total services, 60 buses have been allocated to Vemulawada, which is expected to witness the highest footfall. Special help desks will be set up at key temples to assist passengers and manage crowds.

The Mahalakshmi Scheme offering free travel for women will be applicable on these special services. Officials said adequate measures have been taken to ensure passenger safety and comfort during the three-day festival period.

In a related development, TGRTC thanked 1,910 families who booked Sammakka-Sarakka prasadam delivery services during the Medaram Jatara and assured timely doorstep delivery.