23-year-old gets jail for abuse of minor

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for offences against a minor girl, as per a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case registered at the Saroornagar Police Station.

Yasa Sumanth Reddy, a computer operator at a local college, befriended a minor student. He proceeded to extort money from her, demanded explicit photos, and even trespassed into her home, behaving indecently. These actions led to the registration of case number 643/2019.

Reddy, son of Narsi Reddy and a resident of Nalgonda district, was found guilty under Sections 354-D and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as section 8 of the Pocso Act. The Rangareddy District Fast Track Special Court in LB Nagar delivered the verdict on March 3, 2025, in case SC No. 176/2020.

In addition to the prison sentence, Reddy was fined Rs 5,000, and the court ordered Rs 1,00,000 in compensation to be paid to the victim. Additional Public Prosecutors Sunitha and D. Raghu presented the arguments for the prosecution.