23 Foreigners Held In Golconda CASO

HYDERABAD: In a late-night cordon and search operation (CASO), Golconda Zone police identified 23 foreigners residing illegally within Tolichowki police station limits.

The operation, conducted on February 16 in Paramount Colony, IAS Colony and Hakeempet Kunta, followed intelligence inputs. It was supervised by Golconda Zonal DCP G. Chandra Mohan, with 250 personnel deployed across search, cut-off, lifting and holding parties.

With assistance from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad, police confirmed that 23 individuals from different countries were overstaying visas. They were detained for verification and legal proceedings.

Police also seized 30 two-wheelers without valid documents, nine gas cylinders used for illegal refilling, and 53 liquor bottles in unlawful possession.

Officials said further legal action is underway and similar drives will continue to enforce residency and licensing laws.