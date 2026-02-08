23 Challans on Wrong Bike: Malakpet Man Booked for Tampering Number Plate

Hyderabad:City traffic police on Sunday booked Malakpet resident Syed Aliuddin for allegedly tampering with the registration number plate of his two-wheeler. The case came to light after one Faheem Ali, the rightful owner of the registration number, lodged a complaint stating that 23 illegal traffic challans were generated against his vehicle, police said.

Upon verification, Faheem found that the accused had changed his vehicle number, replacing ‘9’ with ‘8’ in the series. Police booked an FIR in 48 of 2026 under the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act.



Hyderabad Traffic Police warned that the use of fake or tampered number plates is a serious punishable offence and stated that advanced systems like CCTV and ANPR cameras are being used to detect such violations.