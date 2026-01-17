224 Private Hospitals In Hyderabad To Face Notices For Operating Without Registration

HYDERABAD: As many as 224 private hospitals in Hyderabad are set to receive notices from the district medical and health officer (DMHO), Hyderabad for operating without mandatory registration, which is a basic requirement before establishing any healthcare facility.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that the action follows a survey initiated by district collector Harichandana Dasari to identify cases of quackery and unregistered hospitals. The survey revealed that these 224 private hospitals were functioning without being registered under the DMHO.

Explaining the procedure, an official source said that in cases where hospitals are run by qualified and licensed doctors, notices will be issued giving them three days to submit an explanation. “Since they are qualified professionals, they are expected to be aware of the rules. A showcause notice will be served, and they will be asked to temporarily close the facility until all required documents are submitted and registration is completed,” the source said.

The approach will be stricter in cases involving unqualified individuals running hospitals. “If the survey finds that unqualified professionals are operating healthcare centres, the hospitals will be closed immediately. The DMHO will report such cases to the Telangana Medical Council, and FIRs will be registered against the quacks,” the official added.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicke, Telangana Medical Council vice-chairman Dr Gundagani Srinivas said that the district registration authority had the authority to take action against the erring hospitals.

“We are awaiting detailed information from the DMHO. Once the DMHO initiates action, we will be informed to take further steps. The hospitals will be fined accordingly, ranging from `50,000 to `5 lakh, depending on the nature of violation of National Medical Commission (NMC) norms,” he said.

Dr Srinivas added that over the past two years, the council had filed more than 600 cases against quacks for causing harm to the lives of common people.