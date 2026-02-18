22-Year-Old Sentenced To Life For Rape, Murder of Minor in Mahbubabad

Warangal: The Mahbubabad Special Court for Pocso cases on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a minor girl in 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, Dharmasoth Rajesh, a resident of Dharmaram Thanda in Maripeda mandal. He was found guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Special Court Judge M.D. Abdul Rafi held that the prosecution had proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The case was registered at Maripeda police station in 2021 following a complaint by the victim’s father. Police conducted an investigation, including examination of the crime scene and collection of scientific evidence.

The prosecution was led by Special Public Prosecutor Kompelli Venkataiah. Court proceedings were coordinated by liaison officer N. Zeenath (SI, DCRB), with Maripeda CI S. Rajkumar Goud serving as briefing officer. Head Constable Ch. Srinivas handled case documentation.

Superintendent of police Shabarish commended the investigation team for securing the conviction. With the sentencing, the trial in the case has concluded.