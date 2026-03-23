2.2 Lakh Apply for TG EAPCET 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 received a total of 2,20,879 applications till Monday.

As many as 1,55,804 candidates applied for the engineering stream, 64,866 registered for the agriculture and pharmacy stream, and 209 students applied for both streams, JNTU-Hyderabad said.

The last date to apply without a late fee is April 4. The application correction window will be open from April 6 to 8. Applications will be accepted with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 up to April 10 and 15, respectively.

Candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 till April 20 and 24, respectively. The university will also accept applications with a late fee of Rs 10,000 from April 25 to May 2.