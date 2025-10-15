22 File Papers for JH Bypoll

Hyderabad: Eleven more candidates filed nominations on Tuesday for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection, taking the number in two days to 22. No candidate from the major parties has filed their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, election authorities seized Rs.48,42,600 in cash on Tuesday, raising the total seizure amount to Rs.88,45,200 since the poll process began. The Static Surveillance Team (SST) recovered Rs.45,72,600, while police confiscated Rs.2,70,000. Officials also seized freebies worth Rs.24,020 from candidates and registered an FIR in connection with the case.

Nodal officer Y. Narasimha Reddy said during a briefing that a dedicated model code of conduct (MCC) control room had been established to oversee enforcement operations. He added that a media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) had been set up to track and record all major Telugu news channels round the clock to detect any MCC violations.

The GHMC has launched a 1950 helpline and the National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS) to handle election-related complaints. GHMC officials said the NGRS integrates grievances received through multiple sources, including the cVIGIL app, e-mail, web portal and the helpline, to ensure prompt action.