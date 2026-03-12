22 Caught For Drunk Driving, Court Imposes Fines And Jail Term

Traffic police apprehended 22 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol and counselled them on Wednesday. The accused were later produced before Second Class Magistrate Haimad Moinuddin. The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on 21 offenders, collecting a total of ₹2.10 lakh.

One offender, Uttam Parashuram, 65, an autorickshaw driver from Hadgaon in Nanded district, was sentenced to one week’s imprisonment.

124 betting accounts pulled down by cyberpolice

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police identified 124 social media profiles running 539 paid advertisements promoting illegal online betting and gaming applications, particularly targeting the youth.

Officials said the profiles were detected during continuous cybersurveillance and intelligence‑based monitoring last month. The advertisements promoted various betting platforms with promises of easy money, assured returns, bonuses and referral commissions.

Police noted that the accounts were actively circulating promotional content, referral links and inducement‑based schemes across multiple platforms to lure users into unlawful wagering. As a preventive measure, all 124 profiles were reported to the respective platforms and subsequently taken down.

Authorities said many of these betting and gaming platforms operate from foreign jurisdictions and function illegally in India. Users risk financial loss and exposure to data theft, including misuse of personal and banking information.

Cybercrime police cautioned that individuals promoting or sharing links to such platforms may face legal consequences. Investigations are underway to identify those operating the profiles and trace the financial channels linked to the advertisements.

Officials urged citizens not to download or register on unauthorised betting platforms or share referral links. Suspicious advertisements or profiles should be reported to the nearest cyber crime police station or through the national cybercrime reporting portal.

Man arrested with 300kg of stale offal in Mangalhat

A 41-year-old man was arrested for selling stale offal of sheep and goat to customers in Mangalhat, police said in a press statement issued on Wednesday. Cops seized about 300 kg of decomposed offal stored in unhygienic condition during the raid.

Briefing reporters in the city, Golconda additional DCP B. Krishna Goud said accused Mohammed Afroz alias Afroz, a resident of Amarnagar Colony in Mangalhat, was apprehended in a joint raid on March 10, which was carried out by the Mangalhat police, the Task Force of Golconda zone, and officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Police said Afroz was running the business under the name of “A to Z Sheep & Goat Offals” at RK Pet, Chisti Chaman Dargah, Mangalhat.

According to officials, the accused was procuring meat of sheep, goat and offals in bulk from Karnataka, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir at a low price. The meat was then stored for a long period in deep freezers and plastic tubs filled with water to prolong decomposition as well as suppressing the foul odour. Police said the accused was selling the long-stored meat to customers by falsely claiming that it was hygienic and thereby cheating customers and also endangering public health.

The raiding team also found meat stored in highly unhygienic condition. The seized product was later taken away by GHMC officials for safe disposal as per the norms. Police said the accused had previously been involved in a similar offence, for which he was fined by the GHMC officials.

A case was registered at Mangalhat police station under Sections 125, 271 and 318(2) of the BNS.

Police advised citizens not to purchase meat or food items from unauthorised or unhygienic outlets and urged public to report such activities to authorities. Further investigation is underway.

Man held for cheating 137 youths seeking jobs in MNCs

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping about 137 unemployed youths of nearly ₹50 lakh by promising them jobs in multinational companies (MNCs) under the grab of a fake ‘recommendation appointment scheme’, in Bachupally on Tuesday.

Bachupally police registered a case on February 14, following a complaint filed by Kasula Jagadeesh, 34, a resident of Nizampet.

According to complaint, Jagadeesh was introduced to three persons — Ajay Jakkula, Sravani Kondaji, and Sadgun Sadhula — who claimed they could arrange jobs in several blue chip companies.

Police said the accused had collected placement charges ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹90,000 per candidate, depending on the qualifications and the job promised.

Jagadeesh introduced several unemployed youths to the accused and was asked to collect the money from the job-seekers and transfer it to their bank accounts.

Police said that ₹47.20 lakh was transferred from the complainant’s account to the associates of the accused. Police said the trio cheated 137 unemployed persons through the scheme. To gain credibility, Sadgun Sadhula allegedly issued fake offer letters from a company named ‘Hawksense’.

Following investigation, cops arrested Ajay Jakkula from Korutla village in Jagitial on March 9.

During questioning, Ajay confessed that he joined hands with Sravani Kondaji, who posed as HR manager and was running a fake recruitment racket, while Sadgun helped in collecting the money from victims.

Ajay was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are on to trace the rest of the accused.

Cybercrime police warn of fake LPG portals

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have issued a public alert warning citizens about a surge in LPG gas booking scams, with fraudsters exploiting the ongoing shortage of cylinders through fake websites and fraudulent messages.

In a social media advisory, officials said criminals are creating bogus LPG booking portals, circulating links, and sending misleading messages via SMS, WhatsApp and social media, promising instant booking, quick delivery or discounted cylinders.

Police noted that many consumers searching online for urgent LPG bookings during the reported crisis are being directed to fake websites resembling official company portals. Victims are then asked to make advance payments or share personal and banking details.

Authorities stressed that these fake sites are designed to steal sensitive information including bank account details, OTPs, UPI PINs and card data, which are later used to siphon money from victims’ accounts.

Cybercrime police urged citizens not to trust unknown websites, social media advertisements or messages claiming guaranteed LPG delivery after online payment. Consumers were advised to book only through official company websites, authorised mobile apps or registered distributors.

Police also cautioned against clicking suspicious links or sharing confidential banking information with anyone claiming to arrange gas cylinders.

Officials said victims of such fraud should immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or file a complaint on the official portal cybercrime.gov.in to enable swift action.

Nurse loses ₹7.7 lakh in matrimony scam

A 48‑year‑old nurse from Chintal was allegedly cheated of ₹7,76,930 in an online matrimonial fraud by a man posing as a doctor based in the United Kingdom.

Police said the victim had uploaded her profile on a matrimony app in January. On February 17, a person identifying himself as Kumar Varma contacted her via WhatsApp, expressed interest in marriage and claimed he was a UK‑based doctor. Though she initially declined, he persuaded her by saying he would soon travel to India.

On February 25, the suspect told her he had arrived at Mumbai airport but was stopped for not carrying a required health “yellow card.” He allegedly asked her to transfer ₹42,000 to obtain the document. Believing him, she sent the money.

The accused then demanded further payments for currency conversion, tax on excess gold worth ₹74 lakh, and accommodation charges. The victim transferred amounts including ₹2,18,000 for conversion, ₹1,21,500 for tax and ₹68,750 for accommodation, among other payments.

In total, she transferred ₹7,76,930 through MeeSeva transactions to accounts provided by the suspect. Soon after, he stopped responding, and she realised it was a scam.

A case has been registered and Cyberabad police are investigating the incident.

Trader duped of ₹27 lakh in investment fraud

A trader from Madhapur has allegedly been cheated of ₹27 lakh in an investment scam promoted through social media.

According to the complaint lodged on March 10, the suspects advertised a trading scheme claiming they could purchase shares at discounted prices and sell them within one to three days for profit. They allegedly posed as representatives of Tata Capital Ltd and Fyers Broking Ltd, issued fake membership certificates, and produced documents claiming registration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The complainant said he was asked to deposit money into several bank accounts purportedly authorised by SEBI. Investors were then advised to buy specific stocks and update transactions through a mobile trading application. The app reflected investments and profits, creating the impression of successful trades under a scheme referred to as “QIB.”

However, after three months the programme ended abruptly. The victim was neither informed of a new trading cycle nor allowed to withdraw his balance. Within a week, the app stopped functioning and the suspects ceased communication.

Police said the victim transferred ₹27 lakh to multiple accounts allegedly linked to the suspects. The app showed receivable balances of ₹87.04 lakh under Tata Capital trades and ₹27 lakh under Fyers Securities, but withdrawals were blocked.

Four Arrested in ₹1.5 crore betting scam

A former call centre employee who handled online cricket betting operations in Dubai allegedly played a key role in an online fraud that cheated a Hyderabad resident of ₹1.5 crore. Cybercrime police arrested him along with three others from the Charminar zone for supplying SIM cards used in the betting network.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Syeed Uddin alias Farid, Mohd Tajuddin, Mohd Younis alias Arbaaz and Md Ayub, all residents of the Charminar zone.

According to Aravind Babu, DCP, Cybercrime, the case came to light after a 36‑year‑old man lodged a complaint stating he was lured into online betting platforms in 2025 through WhatsApp messages and calls from persons claiming to represent BETINEXCHANGE. The fraudsters persuaded him to play cricket betting, Teen Patti and casino games by promising guaranteed profits.

Initially, the victim deposited small amounts and received returns, which built trust in the platform. Encouraged by the early gains and continuous persuasion, he made several deposits via bank transfers, UPI payments, QR codes and cash deposit machines. Between 2025 and January 2026, he deposited nearly ₹1.5 crore from his and his wife’s accounts. Though he initially received about ₹20 lakh, he later suffered heavy losses and was unable to withdraw further funds.

Investigations revealed that Mohammed Syeed Uddin arranged around 250 SIM cards through the other accused, using the names of relatives and friends, and supplied them to a person in Gujarat. These were used to run betting operations.

Aravind Babu said Farid had earlier worked in a Dubai call centre linked to cricket betting, where he learnt methods to lure victims. After returning to Hyderabad, he persuaded acquaintances to procure SIM cards for ₹600 each. The cards were collected by the other accused and handed over to him. Farid later travelled to Dubai and supplied about 250 SIM cards to an associate identified as Mudassir, who allegedly paid ₹1,200 per card. These were used to create multiple accounts and contact victims through calls and WhatsApp.

Police seized five mobile phones and registered a case under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, relevant provisions of the BNS and the Telangana Gaming Act. Efforts are on to trace the money trail and arrest other absconding accused.

Van gutted near DRDL crossroads

A moving van was gutted in a fire near the DRDL crossroads in Kanchanbagh aroun d 3 pm on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Officials from the Chandrayangutta fire station said they received a call at 3.22 pm and reached the spot. The vehicle was completely burnt, but the blaze was brought under control within an hour.

Only the driver was inside the van when the incident occurred. He stepped out immediately after noticing sparks. Fire officials suspect the blaze may have been triggered either by a short circuit or overheating.

The van was being used for commercial purposes. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

3 sentenced to jail for 2 days

Three persons were sentenced to two days’ imprisonment each in separate e-petty cases registered at the Kulsumpura police station, by the IV special judicial magistrate at Manoranjan Complex in Nampally on Wednesday.

In the first case, registered under Section 61-B of the CP Act (public nuisance), Md Ibrahim (22), a driver from Jirra, and Md Abdul Gaffar (23), also a driver from Jirra, were produced before the court for allegedly disturbing public peace. The magistrate sentenced both to two days’ imprisonment.

In another case under Section 70-C of the CP Act, Raviteja (23), a labourer from Jirra, was apprehended for illegal activity and sentenced to two days’ imprisonment.

Techie found dead in Vanasthalipuram

A 34-year-old software employee was found dead after allegedly committing suicide by hanging in his rented room at Huda Sainagar, Vanasthalipuram, on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as K. Srikant, a resident of the colony. He was married to Sarika, and the couple has a daughter. After the child’s birth, Sarika moved to her parental home in Tangadipalli village of Choutuppal mandal, while Srikant continued to stay in Vanasthalipuram for work.

According to police, Srikant had been working from home and occasionally stayed at his Vanasthalipuram room for office-related tasks. On Tuesday, he informed his mother that he would be working from his room. When his phone was found switched off on Wednesday morning, the family grew suspicious and alerted a relative, Balaraju, who discovered him unresponsive in the bedroom.

Vanasthalipuram police registered a case based on a complaint from Srikant’s mother. An investigation is underway.

100 domestic LPG cylinders seized in enforcement drive

The Enforcement wing of the Civil Supplies Department seized 22 domestic LPG cylinders, 25 small cylinders and gas refilling units during raids conducted in Hanamkonda, Warangal and Karmanghat on March 9 as part of a drive against illegal diversion of domestic LPG for commercial use.

Officials said the seized material from various establishments was valued at ₹64,468.

The action follows a major interception on February 14 at Bonguluru in Ibrahimpatnam, where officials apprehended an offender and seized 78 domestic LPG cylinders along with a transport vehicle. The seized property was valued at ₹1,71,600.

In total, officials have recovered 100 domestic LPG cylinders and 25 small cylinders in the recent operations, with a combined value of ₹2,36,068.

Woman arrested for gold theft

A woman accused of stealing 50 grams of gold ornaments from a handbag at a function hall in January was arrested, police said.

The accused, Shaik Shaheen Begum of Bandlaguda, allegedly entered function halls posing as an invitee and targeted unattended bags. Police added she had earlier been convicted to life imprisonment in her husband’s murder case.

Student held, 282 banned vapes seized

A 23-year-old student from Dhoolpet, Tikale Rohan, was arrested and 282 banned electronic cigarettes worth ₹8.72 lakh were seized during a raid by the commissioner’s task force, Khairtabad Zone, and Mangalhat police on Tuesday.

Police said Rohan and his associate, Shivnani Pratham (absconding), procured the vapes — including Yuoto Beyonder, Elfbar and Raya D1 brands — from Mumbai through agent Perwin Salman Zubair (also absconding), and stored them at a house in lower Dhoolpet.

Orders were reportedly taken via a WhatsApp group targeting college students and youth, with payments collected online and deliveries made through ride-hailing services. Further investigation is underway.

Two arrested for adulterated ginger paste

Two persons were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger paste in Subhan Colony, Ali Nagar, Mailardevpally, on March 11.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Ziyauddin (45), owner of Seven Cooks, and Mohammed Mazhar Ali (47), owner of Arjun Enterprises, both residents of Subhan Colony Phase-II. Police said they prepared ginger paste by mixing chemicals in unhygienic conditions and supplied it to local shops in the city.

Cases were registered under Sections 318(4) and 274 of the BNS. Police seized 675 kg of ginger paste, drums, labelled cans, 200 ‘Seven Cooks’ labels, and 1.5 kg of xanthan gum powder, all valued at ₹90,000.