CM’s Cup 2025 State Finals Kick Off at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The 2nd Edition of the Chief Minister’s Cup 2025 was inaugurated today at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, in the presence of Sri Vakiti Srihari Garu, Hon’ble Minister for Sports & Youth Services; Sri Shivasena Reddy Garu, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana; and Dr. A. Sonibala Devi, Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana. On the occasion, the dignitaries formally announced the commencement of the state-level finals, marking a significant milestone in Telangana’s largest-ever grassroots sporting initiative.

The tournament witnessed a massive 5,15,936 registrations across the state, with 21,500 athletes qualifying as finalists after successfully progressing through mandal and district-level competitions. The state-level finals, being held from February 19 to 26, will see participants compete across 44 disciplines, representing rural, urban, and tribal regions of Telangana. The Chief Minister’s Cup aims to identify and nurture emerging talent, strengthen the state’s sporting ecosystem, and create a pathway for athletes to excel at national and international levels.