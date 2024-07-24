210 mobiles stolen from railway passengers traced

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police have traced 210 stolen and lost mobile phones of railway passengers worth Rs 21 lakh and handed them over to the owners, according to a statement. The GRP used the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to recover the phones, said inspector-general of railways K. Ramesh Naidu. The owners hailed from eight different states, said Secunderabad SRP G. Deepti Chandana.



Two tribals arrested, six gold chains recovered

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested Mudavath Pandu and Mudavath Sevya of Gunta thanda of Nagarkurnool district for six cases of chain-snatching and recovered six gold chains weighing about 15 tolas valued at about Rs 11.1 lakh. and handed over to the victims. Rajendranagar ACP K. Shashank Reddy said one accused would push the target to the ground and the other would make away with the gold chain.

Man arrested for cheating 35 investors of Rs 4.4 crore

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad economic offences wing (EOW) arrested Rendla Ajay Kumar for cheating about 35 investors of over Rs 4.4 crore. He claimed he owned a pharma company and invited them to invest in it in return for a 10 per cent share of the profits. Ajay also provided bond papers as guarantees, said EOW DCP K. Prasad. The police began investigations based on a complaint by one Kavali Srinivas.

Youth tries to end life after mother refuses give money for alcohol

Hyderabad: A youth reportedly tried to die by suicide, after his mother refused him money to buy alcohol, Medipally police said. According to reports, the youth, said to be an alcohol addict, had reportedly asked his mother for `100. A case was registered with the Medipally police.

Two-wheeler rider dies after being hit by RTC bus at Uppal depot

Hyderabad: A two-wheeler rider died after being hit by an RTC bus at Uppal bus depot, Medipally police said on Tuesday. According to reports, the victim was heading towards Warangal when the bus speeding bus hit him. He died on the spot. Medipally said no case was registered as no complaint was lodged with them.