21-Yr-Old Man Dies By Suicide

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old labourer died by suicide at a construction site at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli on Monday night. According to police, deceased has been identified as Dalendra Kumar.

A complaint filed by deceased's 40-year-old uncle Tuman Lal, who was staying at the same labour camp at the construction site, stated that Dalendra was staying with him for the past three months and both were working at the same site. Both are natives of Chhattisgarh.

Gachibowli police said at around 9 pm on February 16 (Monday), they had dinner together, during which Dalendra was alleged to in an inebriated condition. Later at about 10 pm, he died by suicide in his room.

Tuman said Dalendra was addicted to alcohol and was brought to the city for work and also to get rid of taking liquor. However, he continued consuming alcohol. He was also suffering from stomach ache for the past one month, which may have pushed him to take the extreme step, stated the complaint filed by the deceased’s uncle.

A case was registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.