21-year-old Student Killed in Shamshabad Accident

Hyderabad: A 21‑year‑old student died after a speeding lorry ran over her on NH‑44 near Shamshabad at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased, Bhavani Sai Deekshitha, was returning with neighbour Santosh Kumar, 24, after collecting photographs of deities for a family function. According to her mother’s complaint, Santosh was riding the scooter when a lorry coming from behind hit them near a U‑turn. Deekshitha fell and was run over, dying on the spot.

Santosh suffered injuries to his leg and hands and was taken to a private hospital.

Police said the lorry driver, Ramniwas, 58, from Madhya Pradesh, has been booked. Investigation is underway.