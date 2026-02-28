21-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide

Nalgonda: A 21-year-old youth died by suicide at Rayaniguda in Thipparthy mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Kanukurthi Sai Kumar, a native of Narketpally. He was working in the private sector and was unmarried. Railway sub-inspector Ramakrishna said Sai Kumar resorted to the extreme step due to personal issues. Based on a complaint lodged by the loco pilot, a case has been registered and investigation is under way.