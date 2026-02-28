 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

21-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide

Telangana
28 Feb 2026 6:14 PM IST

He was working in the private sector and was unmarried.

21-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide
x
A 21-year-old youth died by suicide at Rayaniguda in Thipparthy mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday. (Representational Image: DC)

Nalgonda: A 21-year-old youth died by suicide at Rayaniguda in Thipparthy mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Kanukurthi Sai Kumar, a native of Narketpally. He was working in the private sector and was unmarried. Railway sub-inspector Ramakrishna said Sai Kumar resorted to the extreme step due to personal issues. Based on a complaint lodged by the loco pilot, a case has been registered and investigation is under way.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
suicide deceased sub-inspector 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X