21 Lakh Job Seekers Show Interest to Work in Telangana, Says Report

Hyderabad:As many as 21 lakh job seekers across India, including 4.4 lakh from Bengaluru, prefer to work in Telangana, cementing its role as a prime global capability centre (GCC) destination in the country.

According to the 'T+ve 2024 report' of Xpheno’s, a staffing company, released here on Thursday, Telangana absorbed 61,600 white-collar professionals from other states, while losing 41,400 to migration, resulting in a positive talent balance (PTB) of 20,200 — tripling its net talent growth over the past year,



Being net talent positive means a city or state is bringing in more talent than it's losing. This is crucial because a PTB helps boost economic growth, attract more businesses, and foster innovation.



The report observed that the state’s "strong talent corridors with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, along with international connections, had made Telangana a hotspot for both enterprises and professionals."



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, said that the state has emerged as a trailblazer in its decade of transformation as a young state, now on a fast track to becoming a global talent brand and force to reckon with.”



Telangana’s total white-collar talent base now stood at 41.8 lakh, with 50 per cent of professionals having at least one year of working experience. Hyderabad alone housed 18.7 lakh of these experienced professionals.



The tech sector led the state’s employment figures, accounting for 35 per cent (7.54 lakh) of the white-collar workforce. Following the tech sector, industries such as business consulting, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), pharmaceuticals, and healthcare were also key contributors to employment.



The report also highlighted that Telangana produced one lakh engineers annually, with women making up 54 to 56 per cent of the total academic output.



In addition to these, seven per cent of Telangana's white-collar talent was employed in core manufacturing sectors, further boosting its diverse industrial base. With a robust gender parity in the workforce and a pipeline of skilled graduates, Telangana is expected to sustain its talent attraction and retention in the coming years.