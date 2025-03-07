21 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, the State government on Friday transferred 21 IPS officers including Telangana Special Protection Force (TSPF) Director-General Anil Kumar and Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha.

The transfers and postings of the officers are as follows: Dr. Anil Kumar, Director-General, TSPF, was transferred and posted as Additional Director-General of Police (Personnel), relieving Mahesh M. Bhagwat from full additional charge (FAC). He is also placed in FAC of the post of Director-General, TSPF, until further orders.

M. Srinivasulu, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, CID in the existing vacancy. Ambar Kishor Jha, Commissioner of Police, Warangal, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, replacing M. Srinivasulu.

On promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sunpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Suryapet, was transferred and posted as Warangal Commissioner of Police, replacing Ambar Kishor Jha.

Chetna Mylabhutala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at Peddapalli, Ramagundam Commissionerate, was transferred and posted as SP, Women Safety Wing, Telangana, Hyderabad. Ch. Sindhu Sarma, Kamareddy SP, was transferred and posted as SP, Intelligence in the existing vacancy.

M. Rajesh Chandra, DCP of Yadadri-Bhongir in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, was transferred and posted as SP Kamareddy, replacing Sindhu Sarma.

Potharaju Sai Chaitanya, SP of Anti-Narcotic Bureau in Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad in the existing vacancy, relieving Sindhu Sarma from FAC. Gaush Alam, Adilabad SP, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar replacing Abhishek Mohanty, Mohanty was relieved from Telangana cadre.

Akhil Mahajan, SP of Rajanna Sircilla, was transferred and posted as SP Adilabad, replacing Gaush Alam. Chennuri Rupesh, SP, Sangareddy, was transferred and posted as SP, Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau, Hyderabad, replacing Potharaju Sai Chaitanya

Akshansh Yadav, DCP Central Zone, Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as DCP Yadadri Bhongir, replacing M .Rajesh Chandra. Paritosh Pankaj, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Kothagudem, was transferred and posted as SP, Sangareddy, replacing Chennuri Rupesh.

Gite Mahesh Babasaheb, (OSD) Mulugu, was transferred and posted as SP, Rajanna Sircilla, replacing Akhil Mahajan. Ankit Kumar Sahkhwar, who was waiting for posting, was posted as DCP, Warangal East, replacing P. Ravinder, SP (Non-Cadre).

A. Bhaskar, who was waiting for posting, was posted as DCP, Mancherial, Ramagundam. K. Narasimha, who was waiting for posting, was posted as SP, Suryapet, replacing Sunpreet Singh. K. Shilpavalli, who was waiting for posting, was posted as DCP, Central Zone, replacing Akshansh Yadav.

Y Saisekhar, who was waiting for posting, was posted as SP, SIB, Intelligence. P. Karunakar, SP (Non-Cadre), who was waiting for posting, was posted as DCP, Peddapalli-Ramagundam, replacing Chetna Mylabhutala. On transfer, P. Ravinder was posted as CID SP in the existing vacancy.