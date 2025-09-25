2025 May Turn Out to Be Wettest Year for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which had been experiencing periodic short intense spells of rain and deluges resulting in flooding in several parts of the city this year, may well be on its way to breaking the records of heaviest rainfall in a year if the current trend of downpours continues over the next few months.

Typically, during the four monsoon months of June, July, August, September (JJAS), the average normal rainfall for Hyderabad is 594.8 mm. But this year, in the JJAS period till September 24, Hyderabad received nearly double that rain — 907.8 mm — and with prospects of more rain coming in the days ahead.

The rain received so far in Hyderabad, has already crossed the average annual rainfall of 756 mm, and if the trend continues, Hyderabad in 2025, might be getting into competition with 2023, the year in which the city experienced its heaviest rains clocking 1387.8 mm of rain, according Telangana Planning Development Society (TGDPS) data.

The record breaking 2024 rainfall was the highest since the 1362.04 mm the city received in 2020, which itself was the highest for Hyderabad between 1990 and 2020, according to TGDPS.

With the monsoon season still active, and post-monsoon rains too expected between October and December, 2025 too might turn into another record year for rainfall in Hyderabad.

Incidentally, this year’s JJAS period also saw rainfall in excess of normal for the period in 29 of the 33 districts of Telangana, with the state overall standing in 25 per cent in excess with an actual rainfall of 883.5 mm against the normal of 707.7 mm.

Top ten Telangana districts with excess rain in 2025 monsoon season

District – Normal* – Actual* – Departure%

Mulugu – 956.1 – 1421.1 – 49

Kamareddy – 750.9 – 1254.6 – 67

Medak – 743.8 – 1231.9 – 66

Siddipet – 598.6 – 929.9 – 55

Hyderabad – 594.8 – 907.8 - 53

Mahabubnagar – 485.3 – 762.1 – 57

Wanaparthy – 512.5 – 752.9 – 47

Nagarkurnool – 461.1 – 750.6 – 63

Narayanpet – 438.1 – 733 – 67

Yadadri-Bhongir – 510.6 – 730.9 – 42

Districts with less than normal rain in 2025 monsoon season

District – Normal* – Actual* – Departure%

Nalgonda – 500.6 – 412.5 - -18

Nirmal – 863.4 – 722.7 - -16

Peddapalle – 847.5 – 732.4 - -14

JS-Bhupalapalli – 956.3 – 907.8 - -3

(Figures in millimetre)