2024 saw GHMC focus on connectivity development

Hyderabad:The GHMC focused on road widening, junction improvements, building permissions, and innovative urban projects in 2024. A major development was road widening under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), backed by a `200 crore allocation from the government.

Projects such as the Dabeerpura police station to Nagabowli road, Shaik Faiz kaman to Dabeerpura Flyover, Bada Bazaar to Bhavaninagar road and Shastripuram Junction to Falaknuma Bus Depot road via Vattepally are in various stages of progress, aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity.

Junction improvements were another priority, designed to alleviate congestion and streamline traffic movement. Working closely with the traffic and police departments, GHMC proposed upgrades at 90 junctions across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

Of these, 74 were approved and 16 have recently received clearance. The estimated cost for land acquisition related to these projects is `233 crore.

Building permissions continued to be streamlined through the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TG-bPASS). In 2024, the GHMC issued 10,176 instant registration approvals, generating `815.76 crore in revenue. Additionally, 3,867 single-window approvals were granted, bringing the total number of permissions issued to 14,043.

Under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project, the government identified 38 roads for development. Of these, 27 road development plans have been approved, while 11 are still under preparation. Land acquisition processes for these projects are currently underway. Looking ahead, GHMC aims to complete land acquisition for H-CITI projects in 2025 while continuing its work on junction improvements in collaboration with the traffic department and TGSPDCL.



