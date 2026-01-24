2000 Students Join Awareness Run Against Drugs

HYDERABAD: In a show of solidarity against the menace of narcotics, nearly 2,000 students and citizens gathered at Sanjeevaiah Park on Necklace Road for the ‘Youth Unite Against Drugs Awareness Run’ on Saturday.

Organised by Telangana Vidya Samithi in collaboration with the EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) Force, the event turned the lakeside stretch into a sea of white as participants pledged to fight for a healthier state.

Addressing the crowd, Telangana Women’s Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada stressed that a drug-free society was the foundation of a prosperous Telangana.

DSPs Saiddulu and Srinivas Rao warned youth about the physical and legal dangers of substance abuse. “The fight against drugs is a collective responsibility,” the officers said, before administering a formal pledge.

Each participant was given an ‘anti-drug soldier’ certificate, designating them as community ambassadors against narcotics, Sandeep Shandilya, director of EAGLE Force, stated in a press release.

The event concluded with an appeal to parents, teachers and professionals to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to help law enforcement dismantle drug networks.