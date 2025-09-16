2,000 PVT Colleges Shut Over Dues In Telangana

HYDERABAD: Around 2,000 private colleges across Telangana remained closed on Monday as managements launched an indefinite strike over fee reimbursement arrears. The shutdown came despite Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka holding late-night talks with college associations on Sunday, assuring that the issue would be resolved in consultation with Education Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials.

“The meeting with associations lasted several hours and the discussions were positive. We have a comprehensive understanding of the problems of private colleges. In public administration, we consider the future of every student our responsibility,” Bhatti posted on X. Minister Sridhar Babu also wrote that the government was committed to ensuring students’ academic journeys remained uninterrupted.

However, the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) said it would not withdraw the strike until funds were released. Its leaders declared that September 15, marked nationally as Engineers’ Day, would instead be observed in Telangana as a “Black Day.”

Secretary-general K.S. Ravi Kumar said that despite repeated meetings, the government had “neither clarified the extent of pending dues nor presented any concrete proposal.” Treasurer K. Krishna Rao added that while Rs 1,200 crore was earmarked in the state budget, the amount must be released before Dussehra, with the remaining arrears cleared by December 31.

The strike triggered confusion on campuses, with students uncertain whether scheduled examinations would be postponed. Many took to social media to seek updates, and some debated whether autonomous colleges would be affected.

Pending dues are estimated between Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 8,000 crore, leaving institutions unable to pay staff salaries or cover operational costs. With nearly 14 lakh students enrolled in private colleges, the disruption is already being widely felt.

Bhatti acknowledged that government resources were strained by staff salaries and welfare schemes but reiterated that the administration was committed to addressing the problem.