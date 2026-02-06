2,000 Lesser-Known Heritage Properties In Telangana, AP

HYDERABAD: Pleach India Foundation showcased 2,000 lesser-known archaeological and heritage properties from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as part of Heritage@Every Step at the History Literature Festival on Friday.

According to Dr Sanathana Y.S., director (research and projects) at the foundation, 40 selected sites and their stories have been curated for public display.

Some of the sites included, Telangana’s only known Geoglyph from Shamirpet, 6th century CE Buddhist pillar from Pinakadimi and inscription recording Queen Rudramadevi’s death date, he added.

The exhibition also featured artefacts spanning different periods, including Paleolithic stone tools, terracotta toys, miniature sculptures, and an impressive collection of coins notably gold coins from the Vijayanagara period.

Pleach India Foundation Chairperson Dr Tejaswini Yarlagada received a special citation during the inauguration of the History Literature Festival, in recognition of the foundation’s sustained commitment towards preserving, promoting and digitising India’s built heritage.

Speaking at the Hyderabad edition of the History Literary Festival, which commenced on Friday, historian Aparajith Ramnath said two modern statesmen M. Visvesvaraya and K.M. Panikkar — both having strong connections with princely states — made major contributions to the making of modern India.

Visvesvaraya, a leading engineer and statesman, spent much of his career working for princely states such as Mysore and Hyderabad. After the devastating Musi floods of 1908, Visvesvaraya’s work in Hyderabad led to major projects like Osmansagar and Himayatsagar that reshaped the city’s water system and urban planning,

Narayani Basu, historian and author, discussed K.M. Panikkar, historian, diplomat, and public intellectual known for taking on many roles, including professor, journalist, diplomat, and adviser to princely states.

She said the period from the 1930s to the 1950s was fluid, not just politically but culturally as well. While some argued for a federation, others wanted a confederation, she said, adding that in the middle of all this was Hyderabad, whose ruler was unsure of what course to take, often influenced by conflicting advice from his advisers.

Panikkar eventually realised that there was no option left but to take part in the reorganisation process. He became part of the States Reorganisation Commission, led by senior leaders.