2,000 Cops Deployed for Bhadrachalam Fest

Nalgonda:Bhadradri-Kothagudem district police on Tuesday issued a route map for devotees attending the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on March 27.

Superintendent of police Rohit Raj said arrangements were being made to ensure smooth movement of devotees for the celestial wedding and coronation of Lord Sri Rama.

He said devotees can access information on routes to parking areas, Kalyana Mandapam, prasadam and thalambralu counters by scanning a QR code issued by the police. The details are also available through an online link provided by the department.

The SP said elaborate security arrangements were in place for the festival, which draws devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed.

He appealed to devotees to cooperate with police and adhere to traffic restrictions in Bhadrachalam during the two-day event to avoid congestion.