200 Students Join Llife Sciences Startup Bootcamp

Hyderabad: Over 200 postgraduate students from Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University attended a two-day entrepreneurship awareness bootcamp at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) earlier this week, gaining exposure to startup ecosystems and innovation in life sciences.

Organised by the university’s Research and Innovation Programme (R&IP) cell with support from the internal quality assurance cell and iDeaNA–CDFD Technology Incubator, participants interacted with start-ups including ANLISA Biotech, RubiscoBlack and Utopia Therapeutics, learning about deep-tech ecosystems, incubation processes, government funding opportunities and real-world case studies.

They also visited the CDFD Technology Incubator for live interactions with incubated startups, gaining practical insights into turning ideas into viable businesses. Speakers highlighted the growing importance of entrepreneurship in life sciences, policy support for bio-entrepreneurship, and the role of incubators in mentoring innovators. University officials said the initiative aimed to nurture entrepreneurial skills and encourage greater participation of women in the startup ecosystem.