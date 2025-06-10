200 Delegates From 60 Countries Attends Global Young Scientists Conference At IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed the importance of inclusivity in the digital domain, noting India's development of large language models, digital public infrastructure, and direct benefit systems - initiatives that exemplify how science is transforming lives.

Speaking after inaugurating the Global Young Scientists Conference at IIT Hyderabad here, he underscored Vishwa Bandhutva - global solidarity through international collaboration in science. He highlighted the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” emphasizing India’s ancient tradition of knowledge creation rooted in curiosity, sustainability, and ethics.

Referencing India’s scientific heritage, he spoke of the contributions of ancient philosophers and the nation’s remarkable progress through milestones in space missions, food security, automation, robotics, and big data.

He underscored Vishwa Bandhutva - global solidarity - through international collaboration in science. Initiatives like the Atal Tinkering Labs and the ANRF reflect India’s commitment to nurturing grassroots innovation and supporting high-quality interdisciplinary research.

India, he noted, is at the forefront of the global knowledge movement, with an education system that is both flexible and aligned with its civilizational ethos. Cross-cultural learning and talent exchange were highlighted as vital components of this journey.

In conclusion, he described science as regenerative and integral to the vision of Viksit Bharat, where economic strength is complemented by scientific excellence.

The event hosts 135 international delegates representing 60 countries, along with 65 national delegates, thereby establishing a truly diverse and inclusive forum. It also features the annual general meeting of the Global Young Academy (GYA), facilitating in-depth dialogue and strategic engagement among emerging leaders in the global scientific community.