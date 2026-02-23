20-year-old Physiotherapy Student Dies By Suicide in Siddipet College Hostel

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old Bachelor of Physiotherapy student, E. Srija, died by suicide at her hostel at the Surabhi Medical College in Siddipet on Sunday. Police suspect that the suicide is linked to a call she received from a person two days ago.

On Sunday, Srija, a first year student did not go to the canteen even after her roommates asked to have breakfast. Minutes after her friends left, Srija took extreme step, police said. Her friends returned to the room and noticed Srija’s body. They informed the hostel staff who alerted the police. The Siddipet III town police shifted the body to the government hospital mortuary for postmortem and began investigations.



