20-Year-Old Electrician Ends Life Over Cybercrime Scam

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old died allegedly by suicide at a hostel room in Vanasthalipuram on Sunday. The cause of the suicide is suspected to be a monetary loss after falling prey to a cybercrime.

According to Vanasthalipuram inspector Ch. Srinivas Rao, the deceased has been identified as Valiki Akash, an electrician.

Akash had reportedly informed his parents over the phone that he lost Rs.7,500 in a cybercrime and that he was upset about it. His parents consoled him and the phone call ended. However, the next day, Akash’s father Valiki Ravindher got a call from the Vanasthalipuram police, informing him about his son’s suicide.

"We suspect he clicked on a suspicious link," the inspector said. A case was registered and further investigation is underway. The body of the deceased was sent to the mortuary for postmortem examination.