20 Transgender Guards Join Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said on Monday that it had inducted 20 transgender personnel into its security services. The recruits completed their security training and would be deployed at select Metro stations and inside trains.

The initiative not only strengthens Metro security but also reflects the government’s broader commitment to empowering marginalised communities through meaningful employment and social inclusion. Women constitute about 30 per cent of these commuters, and ensuring their safety, comfort and confidence remains one of the system’s top priorities.