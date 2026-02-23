20 Students Hurt in Clash Over Chicken Distribution at Kakatiya University

Warangal: Around 20 students were injured in a clash at the Kakatiya University Boys’ Hostel in Hanamkonda district following a dispute over food distribution.

The incident occurred during Sunday lunch when MBA students alleged that members of the mess committee, led by students from the economics department, had withheld two to three buckets of chicken. When MBA students sought portions for about 20 classmates who were arriving late, an argument ensued.

According to university sources, the altercation escalated when MBA students allegedly attacked mess committee members, who then called their seniors. The situation intensified after a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) intervened.

Witnesses said MBA students objected to the intervention, leading to a confrontation between members of the ABVP and students reportedly supported by the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU). Sticks were allegedly used during the clash.

At least three students sustained head injuries, while 15 to 20 others suffered minor injuries. The injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Though the clash took place on Sunday afternoon, details emerged on Monday after videos circulated on social media.

The university administration confirmed the incident and said the campus atmosphere remained tense. A formal inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the sequence of events and identify those involved.

Security has been tightened in the hostel premises, and campus police and university security personnel have been deployed to prevent further incidents. Officials said disciplinary action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.