20 Police Personnel Stranded in Mulugu Forest Region Rescued

Warangal: Twenty police personnel who were stranded in the dense forest regions on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border while on a combing operation were rescued on Monday.

Mulugu police said the combing party had entered the forests four days back. Following heavy rain, they decided to return to base but found their route back cut off by flooded forest streams.



Some of the personnel fell ill and others were injured in their attempt to return. On Monday, they sent word to the district police who arranged for a helicopter and brought them back to safety in Mandapaka of Wazedu mandal. They were later shifted to a government area hospital in Mulugu.