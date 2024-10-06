20 passengers injured after bus overturns in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: As many as 20 passengers were injured after the bus they were traveling in overturned in Nalgonda on Saturday evening. The condition of two passengers is critical. Locals shifter the injured to the hospital through ambulances.



The accident occurred as the bus driver attempted to evade barricades at a construction site on the Marriguda bypass. There were 35 passengers on board.



Police arrived at the spot to manage the situation and clear the traffic, which had been disrupted due to the accident.





