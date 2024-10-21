20-kg Python stuck on Osmansagar reservoir crest gate rescued

Hyderabad: An eight-foot Indian Rocky Python was rescued from Osmansagar reservoir by Friends of Snakes Society (FOS) after climbing 50-feet down.



Dakarapu Vara Prasad, member of FOS, received a distress call regarding a large snake that got stuck on the dam crest gate. He immediately rushed to the spot and noticed the snake coiled around the dam gate below.

With support from the staff posted at the reservoir, he climbed the dam using a rope and rescued the 20-kilo reptile. The snake has been shifted to Snake Rescue Centre for care and subsequent relocation.

FOS general secretary Avinash Visvanathan told Deccan Chronicle on Monday that the snake would be relocated in the forest, which is away from human habitation within a few week.

“We will finalize the place after holding discussions with the forest department officials,” he said. He appreciated Prasad for rescuing the snake by climbing 50-feet down and ensuring its safety by carrying it on left hand.

The staff at the reservoir first noticed the snake and alerted the FOS requesting to rescue it.